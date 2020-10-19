Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $135.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

