Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.21. 119,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

