Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,044 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,469,000 after purchasing an additional 147,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $287.48. 1,052,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,026,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

