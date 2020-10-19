Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $18.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,554.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

