Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

