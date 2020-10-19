Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.09. 444,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.