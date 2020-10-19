Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

GILD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. 309,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674,399. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

