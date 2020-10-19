Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,150,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $464,536,000 after purchasing an additional 960,996 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 140,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.