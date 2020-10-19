Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.03254191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.02148192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00412883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.01086736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00571609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

