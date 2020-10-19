ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Reaches Market Cap of $675,391.33

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $675,391.33 and $4,983.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,392,642 coins and its circulating supply is 85,250,632 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.