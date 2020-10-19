Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ANNSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.55. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $194.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.