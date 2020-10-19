Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.55. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.