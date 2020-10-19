Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aggreko from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Aggreko stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

