Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.