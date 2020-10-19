Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Trimmed by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.6% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,785. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

