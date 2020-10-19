Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.09.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

