Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

