Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €163.70 ($192.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €173.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €172.81. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

