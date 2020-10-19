Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALLT. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

