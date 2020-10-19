Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 11.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $17.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,555.39. 46,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.