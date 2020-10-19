Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,556.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

