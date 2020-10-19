Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,552.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

