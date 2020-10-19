AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. AXA raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $6,288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 139.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,315. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

