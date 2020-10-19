Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.81. 61,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,369. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

