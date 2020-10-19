AmonD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $202.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $202.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. In the last week, AmonD has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,319,784 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

