AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.32. AmpliPhi Biosciences shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 79 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

