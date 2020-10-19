Analysts Anticipate Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $30.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $39.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $125.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $129.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.09 million, with estimates ranging from $145.58 million to $162.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

SLRC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $690.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 61.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

