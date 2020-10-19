Analyzing Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:AGZ)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Recovery and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 2 1 0 2.33 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 21.51% 16.22% 12.15% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $86.94 million 5.96 $10.91 million $0.18 51.67 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; plant owners and/or operators; oil companies; exploration and production companies; and oilfield service companies. The company operates in the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It markets its products through its direct salesforce. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.