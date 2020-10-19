ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.53.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493,013 shares of company stock worth $21,315,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 397.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,186 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,011,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

