AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
AU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
