AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

AU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 840,491 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.