Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.
Shares of BUD opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
