Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

