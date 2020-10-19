Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

