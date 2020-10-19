Apache Co. (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache has a dividend payout ratio of -7.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apache to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -58.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $9.37 on Monday. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.99 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

