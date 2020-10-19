Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 583,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

