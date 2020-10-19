Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $543.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 447.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

