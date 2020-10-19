Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.74.

Aptiv stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

