Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,927. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

