Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.71

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 3449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

