Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,279.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 4,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

