Argus Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $52.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price lifted by Argus from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,624 shares of company stock worth $4,070,045. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

