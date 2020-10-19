Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$25.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia stock opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16. Aritzia has a one year low of C$9.20 and a one year high of C$26.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$257,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,300.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.