Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.32. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 79 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.
