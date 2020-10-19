Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.32. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 79 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

