Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.