Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.06. 56,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,172. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.