Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,460,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 26.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

AMGN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.99. 31,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.