Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,358 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

