Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,570 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 472.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $378.77. 40,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

