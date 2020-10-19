Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. CME Group accounts for about 1.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in CME Group by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

