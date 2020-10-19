Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,815. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

