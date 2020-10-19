Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. L3Harris makes up about 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 252.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

